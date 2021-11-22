Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates new income tax buildingin J-K's Srinagar

Left Menu

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday inaugurated "The Chinars"-the new Aayakar Bhawan and Residential Complex at Rajbagh area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-11-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 17:41 IST
Visuals from the spot (Twitter: Office of Nirmala Sitharaman). Image Credit: ANI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday inaugurated "The Chinars"-new Aayakar Bhawan (Income Tax building) and Residential Complex at Rajbagh area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Minister inaugurated the complex in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Manoj Sinha.

"Smt @nsitharaman inaugurates 'The Chinars', the first permanent establishment of @IncomeTaxIndia in the UT, in Srinagar. After the deadly terror attack on the Income Tax Office in 2005, it was relocated multiple times. Over 14 years later, it has got a permanent location," the Office of Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Sinha said, "Path on which Jammu and Kashmir's moving forward and its projects have been a success because of the finance minister."

"New Industrial Development Scheme for the union territory worth Rs 28,400 crores was started; proposal of Rs 29,000 crores has been received by our industry department in nine months, out of which Rs 1400 crore were invested. Till December, we will accept a proposal of Rs 35,000 crore," Sinha added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

