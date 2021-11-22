Fishing harbours to be upgraded to international standards, says Union Minister Murugan

Fishing harbours in the country will be upgraded to international standards with the aim of increasing the value of fish exports to Rs one lakh crore by 2024-25, Union Fisheries Minister L Murugan said here on Monday The Minister, who was in the city, visited the Office of Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) here and held a meeting with senior officials.

''Union government aims at increasing the value of fish exports to Rs one lakh crore by 2024-25. Fishing harbours in the country, including Kochi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Paradeep, will be upgraded to international standards. As part of this, ice plants and processing facilities will be arranged at the Harbour itself,'' minister told the media.

He said that through the modernisation of ports, fishermen will be able to get better prices for their products. ''A detailed project report of the Seaweed Processing Centre to be set up in the Special Economic Zone in Tamil Nadu is being prepared. It will ensure employment opportunities and economic empowerment for women in the fisheries sector,'' Minister said.

He met the MPEDA Chairman and other top officials like K S Srinivas, Director, M Karthikeyan and Joint Directors Ram Mohan M K and P Anil Kumar. MPEDA officials gave a powerpoint presentation on the Organisation's milestones in the Marine Products Sector, following which the Minister visited the Quality Control and Micro Biology Laboratories and Seafood India Signature Stall at MPEDA.

Murugan also visited the Accelerated Freeze Drying Company (AFDC) at Ezhupunna in Alappuzha district. AFDC Ezhupunna is one of the few prawn processing-exporting companies in the country with accelerated freeze and drying systems. The Minister also held discussions with AFDC Managing Director, Abraham J Tharakan and inspected the operation of the seafood processing systems.

He also visited the Fishing harbour at Thoppumpady in Kochi. The Minister was accompanied by Ernakulam MP, Hibi Eden and Dr M Beena, Chairperson of the Kochi Port Trust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)