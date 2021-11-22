Israel, Jordan to partner in water-for-energy deal, Israeli ministry says
Updated: 22-11-2021
Israel and Jordan have agreed to partner in a water-for-energy deal, Israel's Energy Ministry said on Monday.
The countries, the ministry said, signed a memorandum of understanding for Jordan to produce 600 megwatts in renewable energy for Israel and Israel will examine desalinating 200 million cubic meters of water for Jordan.
