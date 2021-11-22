Left Menu

Sepoy Hari Singh of 55th Rashtriya Rifles awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously

Sepoy Hari Singh of 55th Rashtriya Rifles received the Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing a terrorist and injuring another in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 19:09 IST
Sepoy Hari Singh of 55th Rashtriya Rifles awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously
Sepoy Hari Singh of 55th Rashtriya Rifles awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sepoy Hari Singh of 55th Rashtriya Rifles received the Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing a terrorist and injuring another in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. Today, his wife Radha Bai received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred two Kirti Chakras, including one posthumous, one Vir Chakra and 10 Shaurya Chakras, including two posthumous, to the personnel of Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-1) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi on Monday morning. The gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty.

Ministry of Defence, in a press release, informed today that the President also conferred 13 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, two Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of an exceptional order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021