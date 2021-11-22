Left Menu

Army organises Run for Fun for children, youth in J-K's Baramulla

To promote sports culture and encourage fitness, the Indian Army organised a sports competition Run for Fun for youth and children of Sultanpur Kandi Army Camp.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-11-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 19:29 IST
Army organises Run for Fun for children, youth in J-K's Baramulla
Indian Army's 'Run for Fun' event in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To promote sports culture and encourage fitness, the Indian Army organised a sports competition Run for Fun for youth and children of Sultanpur Kandi Army Camp. The sports event was organised under the aegis of Headquarter 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles/ Headquarter Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo).

The event gave budding runners a platform to showcase their talent. The completion was held for different age groups such as 12-16 years and 17 years and above for boys and girls. A total of 60 boys and girls participated in the event.

According to the Indian Army, the children and youth enjoyed and displayed a sense of unity, teamwork and an impulse for fitness. The event culminated with felicitation and prize distributions to winners and participants.

The event created a good impact on channelizing the youth towards a positive, productive and healthy lifestyle. The locals appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army and requested for the conduct of such events in future also. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021