Left Menu

Ahead of Putin's visit, Defence Ministry to take up AK-203 deal in high-level meeting

With Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled to visit India from December 5, a high-level Defence Ministry meeting would be held on Tuesday to discuss the finalisation of the over Rs 5,000 crore deal with Russia to manufacture 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 20:20 IST
Ahead of Putin's visit, Defence Ministry to take up AK-203 deal in high-level meeting
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled to visit India from December 5, a high-level Defence Ministry meeting would be held on Tuesday to discuss the finalisation of the over Rs 5,000 crore deal with Russia to manufacture 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. The AK-203 assault rifles deal, which may be signed during the visit, would be taken up for discussion in the special defence acquisition council meeting to be held on Tuesday, defence sources told ANI.

The Russian designed AK-203 will be made in a factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The deal had been agreed upon between the two sides a few years ago and now the last major issue would be resolving the issues on the transfer of technology, they said.

Of the 7.5 lakh rifles to be acquired by the Indian Army, the first 70,000 will include Russian made components as the transfer of technology slowly happens. These will be delivered to the army 32 months after the production process begins. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021