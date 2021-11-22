Left Menu

NCB conducts raids in several districts of Maharashtra

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday conducted raids in several districts of Maharashtra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-11-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 20:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Sources told ANI, NCB is conducting raids in several districts of Maharashtra including Nanded, Jalna, and Aurangabad.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

