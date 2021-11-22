Left Menu

Man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman to death in Delhi

A 26-year old man was arrested from Delhi's Okhla area for allegedly stabbing a woman to death with a pair of scissors, said the police on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 20:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 26-year old man was arrested from Delhi's Okhla area for allegedly stabbing a woman to death with a pair of scissors, said the police on Monday. According to the information received by Delhi Police, the accused, Alam met the victim, Jharna at the Badarpur bus stop and stabbed her in the neck following a disagreement.

"He covered her body with a plastic bag and broke her mobile phone. He disposed of the scissors and blood-stained clothes in a drain," police said. Further, police found the victim's body on Sunday morning and recovered her mobile phone and other things used by the accused in the attack.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he started working in an export company at Pul Prahladpur in 2015 where he came in contact with his co-worker Jharna. They became friends and he used to pay her Rs 6,000 per month as the woman had allegedly demanded the money from Alam, police said. In February, the accused came to know that Jharna was also friends with another person, Suraj. They fought over this and he stopped paying her. However, on Saturday, he met the victim at the Badarpur bus stop and stabbed her in the neck, police added. (ANI)

