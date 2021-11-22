More than superpower, India should aspire to be 'Vishwa Guru', says Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday that more than a superpower, India should aspire to be 'Vishwa Guru'. He was speaking at the birth centenary event of Suraj Prakash, founder of Bharatiya Vikas Parishad, an organisation inspired by RSS.

"Aatmiyata ka vikas , yahi bharat hai. (the growth of mutual understanding, this is India). We need to give mantra to connect the whole world," he said. Speaking on why India is needed in the world, the RSS chief said India is needed to create a balance.

"Those who had been superpowers for nothing except dominating the world and fulfilled their vested interests. India doesn't need to be one. There is a reason why India exists. We are Hindustan despite so many attacks. We are needed to create balance. We are not only becoming mahashakti. There have been superpowers. We need to be Vishwa guru," he said. Bhagwat also talked about how India can guide the world in becoming one family.

"We don't need to ask the world to be like us. People across the world should come and learn. Then they can go back and teach humanism based on their culture, religious practices," he said. "Life has struggles - be it king and subjects, society and man, science and spirituality. India can give perspective to the world. People should come here to build character and we will win hearts should be our determination. We should become an example. That is why this organisation is working," he added.

The RSS chief also felicitated members from the medical field for their service during COVID-19 pandemic. They included Dr Vivek Dixit, AIIMS (Ortho Department); Neelu Suri, Nursing Officer, RML Hospital; Ramesh Chaudhary, Nursing Officer, Safdarjung Hospital and Ramanand Paswan, Ward Boy, RML Hospital. (ANI)

