UK government agrees to appoint special administrators for Bulb -PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-11-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 21:37 IST
  • United Kingdom

The British government has agreed with energy regulator Ofgem to appoint special administrators for Bulb, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

Bulb has become the biggest UK energy supplier so far to run into trouble since a recent surge in wholesale gas and electricity prices.

"We have agreed with Ofgem on the appointment of special administrators for Bulb and are taking this forward as quickly as possible," the spokesman said.

