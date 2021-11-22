Sidhu creating unwarranted fears in farmers: Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday slammed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu for creating ''unwarranted fears'' in farmers by suggesting that the Centre had plans to do away with the minimum support price system.

Chugh's statement came a day after Sidhu alleged that even after the rollback of three ''black'' farm laws, the Centre's ''sinister'' plan to end the MSP, food security for the poor, government procurement and the public distribution system will continue. In a statement here, Chugh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already assured farmers to strengthen the MSP system and bring more crops under the cover.

At no stage has the Centre indicated about dispensing with the MSP system but Sidhu cannot help playing to the gallery, he said.

''Sidhu, for his cheap politics, wants to perpetuate unrest among farmers by cooking up imaginary ideas. It is not just deplorable and reprehensible but disgusting to see him plot his political relevance on the basis of falsehood and cheating,'' Chugh said. He said it was a ''clear ploy'' on the part of Sidhu to divert the nation's attention and worry over his love for the Pakistan prime minister.

''When the entire nation has been castigating him for demonstrating his adoration for Imran Khan, Sidhu chose to switch gears to the farmers' issue on false and misleading propaganda,'' he said.

The prime minister, Chugh said, is committed to the welfare of farmers and would not take any step which does not help in their prosperity and growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)