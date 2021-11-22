All work of zonal revenue offices in Delhi Jal Board to be made online: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Water Minister and Chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Satyendar Jain on Monday said all the works of the Zonal Revenue Offices (ZRO) of the Delhi Jal Board will now be made online. Jain convened a board meeting with senior officials today. The board approved the decision of shifting all the services of the Zonal Revenue Offices (ZRO) to the online M-Sewa app to smooth out the already existing glitches in the system and make it completely faceless. Thus, all the works of the Zonal Revenue Offices (ZRO) of the Delhi Jal Board will now be made online.

In the previous meeting with the DJB officials, the water minister instructed the officials to take strict actions on the meter readers who were not doing their work properly. In light of this issue and a few similar problems, the board decided to make all the systems completely online and transparent. Satyendar Jain said, "This is a huge step towards achieving the dream of a new era of governance that will be corruption-free, transparent and will make life easier for our citizens."

The services of the Delhi Jal Board will be made faceless and online portals will be introduced to bring the services under one roof. Help desks will be set up in every zone to help each and every citizen of Delhi to avail the online DJB services and register their grievances. Each zone will have a help desk to assist the consumers in case they face any issue while availing of the online services. All the consumers of Delhi Jal Board can apply/register for the above services online only by visiting the Delhi Jal Board website or on M-Seva mobile application. The Water Minister directed the DJB officials to create a backend portal to see billing history with details of photographs, changes done by ZRO with access to CEO, all members and minister office. This will bring full transparency to the system. Thereby, it will reduce the chances of malpractices.

Apart from this, DJB has given approval to the creation of 49 posts at the senior level for better coordination and to expedite multiple ongoing initiatives, especially Yamuna Cleaning and the 24x7 water supply project. These 49 posts include 13 posts of Superintending Engineers and 36 posts of Executive Engineers. In addition to these, DJB also approved 40 posts of Assistant Executive Engineer to be directly recruited through UPSC. (ANI)

