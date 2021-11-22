Gazprom tells Moldova it will halt gas supplies if gets no payment

Russian gas giant Gazprom has told Moldova it will suspend natural gas supplies in 48 hours if it does not receive a payment due on Nov. 22, the company's spokesperson said on Monday.

Moldova and Russia signed a new gas supply deal after its previous gas contract expired in September. Moldova has said it would pay around $450 per 1,000 cubic meters of Russian gas in November and the price could fall to around $400 in December versus $250 under the previous contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)