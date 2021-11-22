Left Menu

Gazprom tells Moldova it will halt gas supplies if gets no payment

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-11-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 22:22 IST
Gazprom tells Moldova it will halt gas supplies if gets no payment
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian gas giant Gazprom has told Moldova it will suspend natural gas supplies in 48 hours if it does not receive a payment due on Nov. 22, the company's spokesperson said on Monday.

Moldova and Russia signed a new gas supply deal after its previous gas contract expired in September. Moldova has said it would pay around $450 per 1,000 cubic meters of Russian gas in November and the price could fall to around $400 in December versus $250 under the previous contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021