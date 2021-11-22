Left Menu

Kerala reports 3,698 COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths

Kerala reported 3,698 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 22-11-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 22:31 IST
Kerala reports 3,698 COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 3,698 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. A bulletin from the state health department said on Monday that the active caseload in the state stands at 54,091.

The bulletin said 75 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 37,675. As many as 7,515 people have also recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

A total of 45,190 samples were tested for the presence of the virus during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021