Kerala reports 3,698 COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths

Kerala reported 3,698 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. A bulletin from the state health department said on Monday that the active caseload in the state stands at 54,091.

The bulletin said 75 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 37,675. As many as 7,515 people have also recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

A total of 45,190 samples were tested for the presence of the virus during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)