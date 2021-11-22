Left Menu

12-year-old boy injured in bomb blast at Kerala's Dharmadom

A 12-year-old boy has been injured in a bomb blast in the Dharmadom of Kerala's Kannur district.

ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 22-11-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 22:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 12-year-old boy has been injured in a bomb blast in the Dharmadom of Kerala's Kannur district. As per Kannur Superintendent of Police (SP) R Ilango, the boy was playing with two of his friends near the hostel of District Institution of Education and Training (DIET).

"Their ball fell on the ground and when they went to pick it up, they saw something in the shape of an ice cream ball. The child picked it up, following which it blasted. The boy's life is out of danger. We are investigating the matter," the SP said. The injured boy, identified as Sreevardh Pradeep, is undergoing treatment at a co-operative hospital at Thalassery.

Notably, Dharmadom is the constituency of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

