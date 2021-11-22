Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu to tour flood-hit areas in Andhra from tomorrow

President of Telugu Desam Party N Chandrababu Naidu will undertake a two-day tour of flood-ravaged areas in Andhra Pradesh from Tuesday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-11-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 23:01 IST
President of Telugu Desam Party, N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President of Telugu Desam Party N Chandrababu Naidu will undertake a two-day tour of flood-ravaged areas in Andhra Pradesh from Tuesday. Naidu held a meeting today regarding the flood situation in the state.

In this meeting, TDP slammed the YSRCP government in the state for failing to take up rescue and relief operations properly. "As per the official figures, over 34 persons died and another 10 were missing. There were reports about a greater threat. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, on his part, washed his hands off relief measures by just conducting an aerial survey by a helicopter," Naidu said in the meeting.

After the review meeting on the flood situation in Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa and Anantapur districts, the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday decided to distribute essential commodities like rice, dal, edible oil, onions, and potatoes to all flood-affected families free of cost. According to the government order, for the families whose houses were inundated/marooned in the floodwater, the state government will distribute 25 kg of rice, along with 1 kg each of red gram, onions and potatoes. A litre of cooking oil will also be given to each affected family.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department today issued a heavy rain alert in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for the next 5 days. (ANI)

