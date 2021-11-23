Left Menu

U.S. imposes further sanctions in connection with Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 04:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 04:40 IST
U.S. imposes further sanctions in connection with Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

The United States has imposed further sanctions in connection with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, with the latest sanctions being on a Russia-linked entity, Transadria Ltd., and its vessel.

