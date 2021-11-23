Tamil Nadu logs 192 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Assam reported 192 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Monday, informed the state's health department.
- Country:
- India
Assam reported 192 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Monday, informed the state's health department. As per the health bulletin, the total case tally touched 6,15,574. Of these, there are 1,581 active cases. The positivity rate on Monday was 0.49 per cent.
With 232 new recoveries, the total recoveries mounted to 6,06,569. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.54 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 38,892 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus. So far, 2,54,91,539 tests have been conducted since the onset of the pandemic last year.
The death toll in the state is 6,077. Of the five deaths recorded on Monday, two were reported in Lakhimpur, and one each in Kamrup Metropolitan, Sivasagar and Sonitpur. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lakhimpur
- Sonitpur
- Kamrup Metropolitan
- Sivasagar
- Tamil Nadu
ALSO READ
Lakhimpur: SC suggests names of ex-judges of Punjab and Haryana HC, Rakesh Kumar Jain or Justice Ranjit Singh, for overseeing probe.
SC begins hearing cases relating to Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC proposes to appoint former HC judge to monitor ongoing probe
Punjab Assembly pays tributes to four farmers, scribe killed in Lakhimpur violence
Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Priyanka says SC's observation makes it clear independent probe needed