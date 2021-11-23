Left Menu

Tamil Nadu logs 192 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Assam reported 192 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Monday, informed the state's health department.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 23-11-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 06:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Assam reported 192 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Monday, informed the state's health department. As per the health bulletin, the total case tally touched 6,15,574. Of these, there are 1,581 active cases. The positivity rate on Monday was 0.49 per cent.

With 232 new recoveries, the total recoveries mounted to 6,06,569. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.54 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 38,892 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus. So far, 2,54,91,539 tests have been conducted since the onset of the pandemic last year.

The death toll in the state is 6,077. Of the five deaths recorded on Monday, two were reported in Lakhimpur, and one each in Kamrup Metropolitan, Sivasagar and Sonitpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

