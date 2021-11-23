Left Menu

Kisan Credit Card Scheme to be extended to fishermen to provide them loans at low interest rates: MoS L Murugan

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, L Murugan has said that Kisan Credit Card Scheme will be extended to fishermen to provide them loans at low interest rates.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 23-11-2021 06:57 IST
Kisan Credit Card Scheme to be extended to fishermen to provide them loans at low interest rates: MoS L Murugan
Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, L Murugan has said that Kisan Credit Card Scheme will be extended to fishermen to provide them loans at low interest rates. Addressing 'Fishermen Convention' organised by Kerala Pradesh Fishermen Group (BMS) at Munambam in Kochi on Monday, the minister said that the commitment of the Central government towards the fishermen was evident in the fact that it has created a separate department for Fisheries and set apart Rs 20,000 crore for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Campaign.

The MoS said, "For the first time in independent India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned Rs 20,000 crore for fishermen in the Atmanirbhar Bharat project." He added that the government has earmarked Rs 7.5 crores to set up integrated fishermen villages with schools, healthcare facilities, etc.

He further announced that the fuel subsidy for the fisherman will continue and said that the Union government has sanctioned Rs 246 crore for fishermen in Kerala alone in the last five years. Murugan said that the policy of the government is to develop all fishing harbours in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

