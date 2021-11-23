Left Menu

Mizoram reports 423 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Mizoram reported 423 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Tuesday.

ANI | Aizwal (Mizoram) | Updated: 23-11-2021 08:15 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 08:15 IST
Mizoram reports 423 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram reported 423 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Tuesday. As per the data shared by the state government, with the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state stands at 4,715.

The state's positivity rate stands at 8.61 per cent. The number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 1,32,320 including 1,27,126 recoveries and 479 deaths.

Aizawl accounts for the most active cases in the state with 2,457 infections followed by Lunglei at 542, and there are 398 active cases are in Serchhip. Sixty-three new cases were confirmed by TrueNAT test, 317 cases were reported through Rapid Antigen test, 37 samples were reported positive through Zoram Medical College (ZMC) RT-PCR test and 6 positives were found from Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021