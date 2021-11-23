Left Menu

After losing his dog, Gujarat man opens India's first veterinary ventilator hospital in Ahmedabad

A Gujarat who lost his pet a year ago due to lack of facilities has now opened "a one-stop solution to everything related to pets - a non-profit veterinary hospital with fully equipped OT rooms and India's first animal vet ventilator" in Ahmedabad.

ANI | Gujarat (Ahmedabad) | Updated: 23-11-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 09:18 IST
After losing his dog, Gujarat man opens India's first veterinary ventilator hospital in Ahmedabad
Non-profit vet hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Gujarat who lost his pet a year ago due to lack of facilities has now opened "a one-stop solution to everything related to pets - a non-profit veterinary hospital with fully equipped OT rooms and India's first animal vet ventilator" in Ahmedabad. Shaival Desai, founder of 'BestBuds Pet Hospital', while speaking to ANI, said, "The idea for a multi-speciality hospital for pets struck when I lost my dog a year ago. It was a painful time. He could not be treated well due to shortage of facilities which is when I decided to come up with a hospital for pets."

"Now, I have opened a one-stop solution to everything related to pets - a non-profit vet hospital with fully equipped OT rooms and India's first animal vet ventilator," Shaival added. Dr Divyesh Kelawaya, a Senior Veterinarian, said, "During COVID-19, many people abandoned their dogs following the rumour that dogs can spread coronavirus. I request people not to abandon their pets over such rumours." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021