19 Pasifika festivals receive funding to ride COVID wave

As we transition into a new way of managing COVID and take steps towards giving vaccinated New Zealanders more freedoms to enjoy Aotearoa's arts and culture, 19 Pasifika festivals across the motu are receiving funding through the Pasifika Festivals Initiative, Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni said.

These successful recipients are part of the Tolu Wave – third funding round. The Pasifika Festivals Initiative announced in 2020 provides $12 million over three years through a phased, 'four waves' funding approach.

"Pasifika Festivals are the heart and soul of many communities across Aotearoa, traditionally bringing thousands of people together to appreciate and celebrate the wealth and vibrancy of our Pacific cultures," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"This funding will help to future-proof these festivals and support them to ride the COVID wave and withstand the immediate and sustained impacts of the pandemic.

"Recognising the ongoing impact of COVID, the Government introduced the three-year Pasifika Festivals Initiative through Budget 2020 to preserve the economic, social and cultural fibres and benefits of these festivals.

"Earlier this year, I attended ASB Polyfest and Auckland's Pasifika Festival, both which were recipients of funding through Tasi Wave, the first round of funding. It was incredibly heartening to see people and their families enjoying the performances, supporting food stalls and thriving on stage,"

'Tolu Wave' will provide $6.7 million, up to two years' funding for the successful recipients to hold Pasifika Festivals across Aotearoa in 2022 and 2023. Funding also includes support for capability building to strengthen festival organisations.

"Congratulations to all of the successful festivals, who have been recognised for the huge contribution they make to their community in keeping alive the whakapapa and whanaungatanga between Aotearoa and Moana Nui a Kiva.

"There's never been a time when it's been so important for us to connect with each other. Along with Auckland opening up to the rest of Aotearoa on December 15, there will be huge opportunities for us to get back to doing the things we love over the summer break and in 2022," Carmel Sepuloni said.

