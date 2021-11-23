NH-5 blocked after landslide in Shimla's Theog
A landslide near Theog in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla halted the traffic at the national highway 5 on Tuesday.
Efforts are on to restore the road for traffic by clearing the debris.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
