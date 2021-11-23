UNESCO chief urges probe into murder of journalist Buddhinath Jha in India

The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, has urged an investigation into the killing of online journalist Buddhinath Jha, also known as Avinash Jha, whose dead body was found on the roadside in the east Indian state of Bihar on 12 November, 3 days after he had gone missing.

In his reporting, Buddhinath Jha exposed illegal medical clinics and nursing homes. The journalist, who went missing on 9 November, is reported to have received threats to his life in connection with his investigations. Jha was also an activist for the right to information.

UNESCO promotes the safety of journalists through global awareness-raising, capacity building and a range of actions, notably in the framework of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.