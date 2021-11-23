Left Menu

UNESCO chief urges probe into murder of journalist Buddhinath Jha in India

The journalist, who went missing on 9 November, is reported to have received threats to his life in connection with his investigations.

UNESCO | Updated: 23-11-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 12:19 IST
UNESCO chief urges probe into murder of journalist Buddhinath Jha in India
UNESCO promotes the safety of journalists through global awareness-raising, capacity building and a range of actions, notably in the framework of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity. Image Credit: President of Russia

The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, has urged an investigation into the killing of online journalist Buddhinath Jha, also known as Avinash Jha, whose dead body was found on the roadside in the east Indian state of Bihar on 12 November, 3 days after he had gone missing.

In his reporting, Buddhinath Jha exposed illegal medical clinics and nursing homes. The journalist, who went missing on 9 November, is reported to have received threats to his life in connection with his investigations. Jha was also an activist for the right to information.

UNESCO promotes the safety of journalists through global awareness-raising, capacity building and a range of actions, notably in the framework of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021