Prices of vegetables, fruits witness surge in MP due to fuel price hike resulting in high transportation costs

Prices of vegetables and fruits in Madhya Pradeshwitness a surge as the hike in fuel prices has affected the transportation costs. Anil Sharma, a Bhopal local, said, "The rise in the vegetable prices is affecting our monthly budget. We are having trouble managing the savings. I think the government should find a solution to this issue."

Abhay Gokhale, another resident said, "The vegetable sellers and the customers are in trouble. The farmers are not getting the due amount for their produce. The transportation costs have also seen a spike. The government should look into this matter so that farmers should receive their dues. Cooperative is the only solution to this problem." Rajesh Gupta, a trader, told ANI, "Due to rising fuel prices, the transportation costs have gone up. Earlier, the auto drivers used to charge Rs 200-250 to come from farms to the city. But now, they charge Rs 550- 600 for the same."

"Tomatoes, Lady Fingers are selling at the rate of Rs 80 per Kg. Peas are at Rs 120 per Kg. The farmers are unable to afford the transportation charge, so they are selling their vegetables at their places. The agricultural commission imposed on traders is affecting our sales," he added. (ANI)

