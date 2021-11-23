Left Menu

NCB busted drug factory in Nanded today, more raids underway

The Narcotics Control Bureau has busted a drug factory in the Nanded district of Maharashtra during a raid today, informed NCB Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-11-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 12:47 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Narcotics Control Bureau has busted a drug factory in the Nanded district of Maharashtra during a raid today, informed NCB Mumbai. As per the official statement, a total of 100 kgs of drugs has been seized so far in the raids that began on Monday in Nanded, Jalna, and Aurangabad districts.

"Also, three people have been detained so far," added the official statement. Raids are still underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

