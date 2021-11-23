Left Menu

IAEA's Grossi says in Iran that he wants to deepen cooperation

IAEA's Grossi says in Iran that he wants to deepen cooperation
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday that he wanted to deepen cooperation with Iran in his talks in Tehran.

In a joint televised news conference, Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said Tehran was determined to resolve technical issues with the International Atomic Energy Agency without "politicizing the matter".

