IAEA's Grossi says in Iran that he wants to deepen cooperation
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-11-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 14:42 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday that he wanted to deepen cooperation with Iran in his talks in Tehran.
In a joint televised news conference, Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said Tehran was determined to resolve technical issues with the International Atomic Energy Agency without "politicizing the matter".
