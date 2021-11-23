VEGETABLES

Following are Tuesday's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 1000-4000, Brinjal 150-6000, Tomato 460-10000, Bitter Gourd 300-4165, Bottle Gourd 1600-4200, Ash Gourd 800-2000, Green Chilly 200-4300, Banana green 1000-3600, Beans 300-7000, Green Ginger 600-5000, Carrot 1500-7000, Cabbage 600-6700, Ladies Finger 200-5700, Snakeguard 1500-3200, Beetroot 300-4000, Cucumber 300-1911 Ridge Gourd 2000-6500, Radish 300-4000, Capsicum 150-8500, Drumstick 1600-12000, Sweet Pumpkin 300-1000, Knoll Khol 1000-8200, Lime 100-3500.

