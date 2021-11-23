Left Menu

I-T conducts raids on two companies, search underway across 40 locations

The Income Tax department on Tuesday launched a search operation in two well-known companies in Ahmedabad, Astral Pipes and Ratnamani Metals, said a press release from the department.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 15:22 IST
I-T conducts raids on two companies, search underway across 40 locations
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax department on Tuesday launched a search operation in two well-known companies in Ahmedabad, Astral Pipes and Ratnamani Metals, said a press release from the department. The Sindhu Bhavan office of Astral Pipes has been raided.

Police staff have also been deployed around the company. More than 150 Incometax officials have joined the probe. Investigation at 25 places in Ahmedabad and 15 places outside Gujarat. As per the details received in this regard, investigations are underway at various locations of the company in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan.

The investigation has been conducted at 40 locations of Astral Pipes. Of these, 25 are in Ahmedabad and 15 outside Gujarat. Astral Pipes chairman Sandeep Engineer and Ratnamani chairman Prakash Sanghvi are being investigated by an Income Tax team there. Apart from this, other directors of both the companies are also being checked there. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021