R.K Singh presents Rs.22.50 Cr cheque to Uttarakhand Minister of Disaster Management

Shri R K Singh applauded the swift action taken by the Power sector CPSEs to support the state of Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 15:32 IST
R.K Singh presents Rs.22.50 Cr cheque to Uttarakhand Minister of Disaster Management
Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the Power Minister and thanked all CPSEs for their commitment to the state in times of  crisis. Image Credit: Twitter(@ukcmo)
Union Minister of Power Shri R.K Singh today presented a cheque of Rs 22.5 Crores to Uttarakhand Minister of Disaster Management Shri D S Rawat here with virtual presence of Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami .

Shri R.K Singh applauded the swift action taken by the Power sector CPSEs to support the state of Uttarakhand. He conveyed strong commitment of the central government to support Uttarakhand specially in this time of crisis. He also appreciated Power CPSEs for coming forward to support people in times of need as done during COVID crisis as well.

Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the Power Minister and thanked all CPSEs for their commitment to the state in times of crisis.

Ministry of State for Power Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar , Secretary Power Shri Alok Kumar and CMDs of Power CPSUs were also present at the event.

Recently Uttarakhand witnessed unusually high and unprecedented rainfall in some places on 17 & 18 October, 2021, resulting in loss of lives and severe damage to infrastructure and public utilities in many districts. The Power Sector CPSEs, in their bid to stand united for restoration works in the flood hit Uttarakhand, contributed a sum of Rs.22,50,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Two Crore and Fifty Lakhs only ) to the Uttar State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA). The event was held in the presence of Secretary Power, CMDs of all the power sector CPSEs and key officials of the Ministry of Power. The following CPSES made contributions to the USDMA showing their solidarity and support to the development works to undertaken in Uttarakhand

Activities under the project will be for reconstruction / restoration work in 478 schools in 8 districts (i. Bageshwar, ii. Nanital, iii. Udham Singh Nagar, iv. Pauri, v. Chamoli, vi. Almora, vii. Champawat, & viii. Pithoragarh) and 28 health Centres in 5 districts (i. Almora, ii. Champawat, iii. Udham Singh Nagar, iv. Nanital, & v. Pithoragarh) of Uttarakhand. The project will be executed by the USDMA from the financial support extended by the Power Sector CPSEs under CSR.

(With Inputs from PIB)

