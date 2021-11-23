Left Menu

SAHRC condemns reports on death after consuming noodles

The SAHRC said to cast any aspersions of maliciousness on the part of foreign nationals is “irresponsible”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-11-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 16:23 IST
SAHRC condemns reports on death after consuming noodles
The SAHRC implored the public not to spread fake news over the internet regarding the two incidents. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned social media reports suggesting that the death of children after they consumed noodles can be ascribed to "tampering" on the part of foreign nationals.

This after at least five children died after consuming the popular food item in two separate incidents in Limpopo and the Eastern Cape.

"The Commission reminds the public that official sources, being the Department of Health and South African Police Services, are still investigating the possible contamination. At this stage, there is no evidence to suggest any possible tampering or any link with foreign-owned businesses. Should there be cause for concern, the authorities will communicate this," the commission said in a statement.

The SAHRC said to cast any aspersions of maliciousness on the part of foreign nationals is "irresponsible".

"Suggestions that the tragic deaths… in two different provinces are the result of revenge by foreign nationals are irresponsible and have no basis in fact. Until such time as the health authorities confirm the cause of the deaths… and the police have traced the source of any contamination (should any contamination be found), the commission urges communities across the country to remain vigilant against the irresponsible spread of any messages which attempt to link the deaths to any alleged revenge plot," the commission said.

The SAHRC implored the public not to spread fake news over the internet regarding the two incidents.

"Health authorities have postulated a possible recall of the products concerned should the evidence indicate that this is required. Should you receive messages of this nature, please do not forward them and advise the sender of the message that this is unproven allegation and fake news.

"The commission will continue to monitor the media and engage with the authorities in regard to ensuring that factual information is made available to the public".

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021