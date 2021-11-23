Left Menu

Maha: Elderly woman attacked, killed by tiger in Gadchiroli district

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 23-11-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 16:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 60-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a tiger in a forest in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday, a forest official said.

The incident took place at Churchura village of Porla forest range in Armori taluka in the afternoon, the official said.

The victim Indira Atram had ventured into the forest with eight other women to collect grass, when she was attacked by a big cat, he said.

The other women started shouting and somehow managed to bring the victim out of the forest, but she succumbed to her injuries, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

Earlier in September, a 62-year-old man was similarly killed by a tiger when he had gone to collect mushrooms from the forest in Delodha Khurd village of Armori taluka.

