5 die in bus-car collision on Gondal highway of Gujarat

As many as five have died in a collision between a car and a state transport bus on the Gondal highway of Gujarat near Rajkot's Biliyala village on Tuesday. Several people have also sustained injuries and have been admitted to a local civil hospital.

It cause of the accident is believed to be a tyre burst of the car causing it to hit the bus on the opposite side of the road. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

