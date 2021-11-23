Left Menu

5 die in bus-car collision on Gondal highway of Gujarat

As many as five have died in a collision between a car and a state transport bus on the Gondal highway of Gujarat near Rajkot's Biliyala village on Tuesday.

ANI | Gujarat (Rajkot) | Updated: 23-11-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 17:10 IST
5 die in bus-car collision on Gondal highway of Gujarat
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as five have died in a collision between a car and a state transport bus on the Gondal highway of Gujarat near Rajkot's Biliyala village on Tuesday. Several people have also sustained injuries and have been admitted to a local civil hospital.

It cause of the accident is believed to be a tyre burst of the car causing it to hit the bus on the opposite side of the road. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021