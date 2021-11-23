Left Menu

Rs. 95,082 cr of tax devolution released to boost fiscal space of States

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 17:27 IST
As promised by Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman after the virtual meeting with Chief Ministers, State Finance Ministers, and Lt. Governors of UTs to step up investment, infrastructure, and growth on 15th November 2021, the Government of India has released two installments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs. 95,082 Crores on 22nd November 2021, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs. 47,541 Crores.

