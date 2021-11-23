U.S. to release 50 mln barrels of oil from emergency reserve - White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 17:41 IST
The White House on Tuesday said it would make 50 million barrels of oil available from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves to help cool oil prices.
The release, a combination of a loan and a sale from the reserve was being in made concert with other releases from strategic reserves by China, India, South Korea, Japan and Great Britain, the White House said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
