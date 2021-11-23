U.S. to release 50 mln barrels of oil from emergency reserve - White House

The White House on Tuesday said it would make 50 million barrels of oil available from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves to help cool oil prices.

The release, a combination of a loan and a sale from the reserve was being in made concert with other releases from strategic reserves by China, India, South Korea, Japan and Great Britain, the White House said.

