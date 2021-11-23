INSTANT VIEW-U.S. to release emergency oil reserves to cool prices

The White House said on Tuesday it would make 50 million barrels of oil available from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves as part of a coordinated effort with other major economies to help cool oil prices. MARKET REACTION

Brent crude futures were up 21 cents, or 0.26%, to $79.91 a barrel by 1229 GMT, after earlier dropping to as much as $78.55 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 33 cents, or 0.43%, at $76.42.

COMMENTS: AMRITA SEN, ENERGY ASPECTS CHIEF OIL ANALYST

"A lot will depend on how much of this is new oil versus repackaged oil that was being released as SPR anyways. Moreover a lot of this oil will need to be refilled later in 2022. So while weighing at the prompt, it is bullish for the back end of the crude curve. At the same time, this may lead OPEC+ to pause their January production increases, netting off a lot of the SPR release." CARSTEN FRITSCH, COMMERZBANK ANALYST

"This is more than suggested by sources before. The question is the time horizon of the release and how OPEC+ will react. Some delegates said that OPEC+ might rethink its strategy to increase output by another 400,000 bpd at next week's meeting. To put things into perspective, 50 million barrels is equivalent to a production hike by 1.6 million bpd for one month or by 1 million bpd for seven weeks. This is quite significant."

