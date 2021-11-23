Left Menu

Rajasthan govt to seek additional assistance of from Centre to help farmers hit by crop loss

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government will seek additional assistance of Rs 2,668 crore from the Centre to help the farmers affected by crop loss.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the memorandum to be sent to the Centre in this regard.

According to an official statement, the state government will seek additional assistance of Rs 2,668.55 crore from the central government for distribution of agricultural input grants and conducting relief activities for farmers affected by 33 percent or more crop loss due to drought in Kharif-2021.

During the kharif 2021, crop loss assessment was done and a report was prepared. On the basis of its report, 64 tehsils of 10 districts of Ajmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jalore, Jaisalmer, Pali, Sirohi, Churu and Jodhpur have been declared drought prone.

In these 64 tehsils affected by severe drought, the state disaster management department has asked for additional funds from the Centre to distribute agricultural input grants to the affected farmers and conduct relief activities due to the loss of 33 per cent or more crops.

