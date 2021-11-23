Left Menu

Infosys Foundation to donate Rs 68 lakhs to develop sports facilities in Bengaluru

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of India's second-largest software exporter, have come forward to develop sports facilities at a Police Housing Complex, Binni Mill as well as Command Armed Reserve (South) in Bengaluru city.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 18:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of India's second-largest software exporter, have come forward to develop sports facilities at a Police Housing Complex, Binni Mill as well as Command Armed Reserve (South) in Bengaluru city. The State Home minister Araga Jnanendra, have complimented the Infosys Foundation for its noble gesture.

In a statement today, the minister has said that the Infosys Foundation had sent a proposal to develop sports facilities, at a cost of over Rs 68 lakhs, at the Police Housing Complex located at Binni Mill and CAR (South) in Bengaluru. He has informed that the state government, which had received the proposal, has given its consent to receive the fund, and develop the sports facilities, which can be made available by both the residents of the Police Housing Complex, the CAR (South) and also the public.

Lauding the Infosys Foundation for its decision to donate the fund, the Home Minister said, "The fund donated by the Foundation would be utilised to develop the sports facilities." "The Infosys Foundation has set a good precedent to other corporate houses in joining hands with the Police Department," the minister has said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

