Infosys Foundation to donate Rs 68 lakhs to develop sports facilities in Bengaluru
Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of India's second-largest software exporter, have come forward to develop sports facilities at a Police Housing Complex, Binni Mill as well as Command Armed Reserve (South) in Bengaluru city.
- Country:
- India
Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of India's second-largest software exporter, have come forward to develop sports facilities at a Police Housing Complex, Binni Mill as well as Command Armed Reserve (South) in Bengaluru city. The State Home minister Araga Jnanendra, have complimented the Infosys Foundation for its noble gesture.
In a statement today, the minister has said that the Infosys Foundation had sent a proposal to develop sports facilities, at a cost of over Rs 68 lakhs, at the Police Housing Complex located at Binni Mill and CAR (South) in Bengaluru. He has informed that the state government, which had received the proposal, has given its consent to receive the fund, and develop the sports facilities, which can be made available by both the residents of the Police Housing Complex, the CAR (South) and also the public.
Lauding the Infosys Foundation for its decision to donate the fund, the Home Minister said, "The fund donated by the Foundation would be utilised to develop the sports facilities." "The Infosys Foundation has set a good precedent to other corporate houses in joining hands with the Police Department," the minister has said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Araga Jnanendra
- State
- Infosys Foundation
- Foundation
- Home
- Bengaluru
- India
ALSO READ
PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Pandharpur highway projects
BJP ally IPFT to join mass agitation in Delhi on Nov 14 demanding separate state 'Tipraland'
Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: Current state of play & has they started filming yet?
Punjab Cong chief Sidhu questions state govt over Kotkapura police firing incident probe
Travellers head to the United States as flights reopen