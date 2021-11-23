INSTANT VIEW-U.S. to release emergency oil reserves to cool prices

The White House said on Tuesday it would make 50 million barrels of oil available from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves as part of a coordinated effort with other major economies to help cool oil prices.

MARKET REACTION Brent crude futures held steady near $80 a barrel by 1330 GMT, after losses in recent days, after news of the releases came out.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were also steady above $76 a barrel. COMMENTS:

AMRITA SEN, ENERGY ASPECTS CHIEF OIL ANALYST "A lot will depend on how much of this is new oil versus repackaged oil that was being released as SPR anyways. Moreover a lot of this oil will need to be refilled later in 2022."

"At the same time, this may lead OPEC+ to pause their January production increases, netting off a lot of the SPR release." CARSTEN FRITSCH, COMMERZBANK ANALYST

"Some delegates said that OPEC+ might rethink its strategy to increase output by another 400,000 bpd at next week's meeting. To put things into perspective, 50 million barrels is equivalent to a production hike by 1.6 million bpd for one month or by 1 million bpd for seven weeks. This is quite significant." GIOVANNI STAUNOVO, UBS ANALYST

"SPR releases are a tool used to cover temporary production disruptions and are not useful to fix imbalances caused by lack of investment and still rising demand." "The amount being so far mentioned from other countries joining the U.S. looks more symbolic."

He said in the United States, the figure of 50 million barrels was above market expectations, but the effective volume was only 32 million as 18 million had been already planned to be sold next year. "Big headline number but details provide a less strong narrative."

LOUISE DICKSON, ANALYST AT RYSTAD ENERGY "Much of the downward price impact has already been priced into the futures curve over the past week since China announced it was ready to cooperate following the Xi-Biden summit."

"The sale of the reserves should more be viewed as 'swap', as these strategic reserves will need to be replenished at some point, meaning a demand uptick in the future." "The move by Biden and other leaders may just be pushing the supply issue down the timeline, as emptying out storage will put even further strain on already low oil stockpiles."

HENNING GLOYSTEIN, EURASIA GROUP "The developments point to a period of heightened political tensions between the world’s biggest consumers and OPEC+, which implies increased oil price volatility."

CRAIG ERLAM, ANALYST AT OANDA: "The move is more than symbolic, but it's not a game changer as far as the market outlook is concerned."

"What's having have a greater impact arguably on suppressing the oil prices is the COVID situation in Europe which will ultimately affect demand."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)