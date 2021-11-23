Defence Acquisition Council approves IAF proposal of value Rs. 2,236 Cr.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in its meeting of 23 November 2021 held under the Chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for one Capital Acquisition proposal of Indian Air Force for its modernization and operational needs amounting to Rs. 2,236 Cr. under the category of 'Make in India'. The procurement proposal of Air Force was for GSAT-7C Satellite and Ground Hubs for real-time connectivity of Software Defined Radios (SDRs). The project envisages complete design, development and launching of satellite in India.

Induction of GSAT-7C Satellite and Ground Hubs for Software Defined Radios (SDRs) will enhance the ability of our Armed Forces to communicate beyond Line of Sight (LoS) among one another in all circumstances in a secure mode.

(With Inputs from PIB)