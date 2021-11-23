SJVN inaugurates works of Second Unit of 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant

CMD SJVN Shri N L Sharma virtually inaugurated the works of Second Unit of (2 X 660) 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant.

The Foundation Stone of 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant was laid by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi on 9th March 2019. Shri Sharma informed that the progress of the Project is being continuously monitored by Hon'ble Union Minister for Power & NRE, Sh. R. K Singh. He exhorted all stakeholders to enthusiastically strive hard to commission the Project prior to the scheduled timeframe.

The project consists of two units and that more than 50 % works related to First unit have already been completed. The 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant with Ultra Super Critical Technology is being developed by SJVN Thermal Pvt. Ltd (a fully owned subsidiary of SJVN Limited). The Plant involves investment of around Rupees 11,000 Crore. On commissioning, the plant will generate 9828 Million Units of electricity. He emphasized to contribute towards the target of "24X7 Power for All" set by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India. He stated that every individual associated with activities of the Plant has to concertedly work towards commissioning of the first unit of Plant by June 2023 and second unit by January 2024.

SJVN's present installed capacity is 2016.51 MW and has portfolio of more than 11000 MW & aims to be generating 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by 2040. SJVN has presence in various sectors of energy generation which includes Hydro, Wind, Solar & Thermal. The company also has presence in the field of Energy Transmission.

(With Inputs from PIB)