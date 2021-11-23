Man walking on boulders along lion moat area in Hyd zoo rescued

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI): A 31-year-old man found walking on the boulders kept around the enclosure of the African Lion moat area at the Nehru Zoological Park here, a prohibited area, was rescued on Tuesday, zoo and police officials said.

A video shot by some visitors showed the man also sitting on the boulders as a lion watches him, even as he is later taken away by zoo security personnel. He was later handed over to police.

A police official said preliminary investigation revealed that the man seemed to be mentally unsound. ''The man, who was walking on the boulders along the African Lion moat area, where the lions are released in the exhibited enclosure at Nehru Zoological Park, which is a absolutely prohibited area, was rescued and caught by the zoo staff today'', an official release said.

Police said no case has been registered so far and that they are investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)