EXCLUSIVE-Germany's government-in-waiting agrees to phase out coal by 2030 -sources

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), Greens, and the liberal Free Democrats, who are negotiating to form a new government, agreed in coalition talks to anchor a coal phase out by 2030 in their agreement and end power generation from gas by 2040, sources involved in the coalition talks told Reuters on Tuesday.

Gas heating systems will be banned in new buildings and replaced in existing buildings, according to the sources.

