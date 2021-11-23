Left Menu

Two years of MVA govt in Maha: All round failure, says BJP leader

Farmers have not got crop insurance or relief from the state government, he alleged.

BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Tuesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which is set to complete two years in power in Maharashtra later this month, has failed on all fronts and people were distressed.

Addressing a press conference, he said the Uddhav Thackeray government had mismanaged issues related to women's security, farmers, the MPSC and health department exams, MSRTC staff demands and students' problems.

''There has been an increase in violence against women, and the government is no longer talking about a bill they were planning to bring to curb it. It has forgotten ST (state transport) workers. Farmers have not got crop insurance or relief from the state government,'' he alleged.

