Polish PM to meet French President Macron in Paris on Wednesday

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Wednesday, a Polish government spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The theme (of the meeting) will be geopolitical challenges for Europe," Piotr Muller wrote on Twitter. "In particular... hybrid attacks carried out by Belarus and activities destabilising the gas and energy market in Europe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)