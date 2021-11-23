Polish PM to meet French President Macron in Paris on Wednesday
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 23-11-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 21:33 IST
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Wednesday, a Polish government spokesman said on Tuesday.
"The theme (of the meeting) will be geopolitical challenges for Europe," Piotr Muller wrote on Twitter. "In particular... hybrid attacks carried out by Belarus and activities destabilising the gas and energy market in Europe."
