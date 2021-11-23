Odisha Cabinet approves major drinking water, lift irrigation, road and bridge projects

A Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved 24 major development projects in the state. The projects include pertaining to the departments of Electronics and IT, Finance, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, General administration and public grievance, Panchayati Raj and drinking water, Water resources, Cooperation, Home, Industries, Law Revenue and Disaster Management, Rural Development, Steel and Mines, Works, and Parliamentary affairs.

The important decisions included construction of the Parbati Giri Mega lift irrigation project, inst-stream storage in river Suktel and 12 mega pipe water supply schemes in the districts of Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Balasore, Gajpati, Kandhamal, and Koraput. Around, Rs 1800 crore will be invested in these 12 mega pipe water supply schemes thereby benefiting more than 12 lakhs population.

Other major decisions were the construction of postgraduate institute of medical sciences and research and surgery complex at capital hospital, electronics policy, the special incentive for New Age Sector mega industries, Odisha artisan grade stone policy, provision of Rs 2000 crore for construction of 387 new roads and completion of ongoing 157 roads under Mukshyamantri Sadak Yojana, and provision of around Rs 484.10 crore under Mukshyamanri Krushi Udyag Yojana for promotion of new enterprises in agriculture and allied sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)