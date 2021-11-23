Left Menu

Central team visits flood-hit Puducherry to assess rain damage

A central team deputed by the Home Ministry on Tuesday visited flood-hit Puducherry villages to assess damages.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 23-11-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 22:09 IST
Central team visits flood-hit Puducherry to assess rain damage
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A central team deputed by the Home Ministry on Tuesday visited flood-hit Puducherry villages to assess damages. The team led by Rajiv Sharma, joint secretary of the ministry first visited Kalapattu and took stock of the sea erosion at Pillaichavadi.

The team also visited Kataragama and ordered the repair of the roads. Speaker of Puducherry Assembly R Selvam, District Collector of Puducherry Purva Garg and other officials accompanied the team during its trip.

After wrapping up its two-day tour here the team left for neighbouring Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy had earlier visited urban and rural areas to take stock of the situation.

Following this, Chief Minister Rangasamy had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the havoc caused by the recent floods and heavy rains and demanded the deputation of a central team for the assessment of the damage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021