Chhattisgarh, Haryana to set up 30 Prakritik Paint manufacturing units

As many as 30 Prakritik Paint manufacturing units -- 25 in Chhattisgarh and five in Haryana -- will be set up by the respective state governments soon, for which technology transfer agreements have been signed with the KVIC, the MSME ministry said on Tuesday.

Khadi Prakritik Paint developed by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) using cow dung as raw material has been adopted by Chhattisgarh and Haryana as a model of sustainable employment, the ministry said.

The Chhattisgarh government signed the MoU with KVIC on November 21 in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The MoU with Haryana was signed on November 12.

One unit in Haryana has already been set up at Pinjore near Chandigarh, where over 6,000 litres of paint have already been produced. ''Another five paint manufacturing units will be set up by March 2022,'' it said. The Chhattisgarh government, in addition to the 25 paint manufacturing units, will also set up 75 units for manufacturing Carboxy Methyl Cellulose (CMC), which is a major component of the Prakritik Paint, it added.

''These new paint manufacturing units will have a capacity of producing 500 litres of paint every day. The 31 new Prakritik Paint units in the two states will produce about 50 lakh litres of paint annually while creating nearly 500 direct employment supporting several other allied sectors,'' it added. KVIC's Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute (KNHPI) Jaipur, which has developed the Prakritik Paint, will provide training to the skilled workers from these states in making the cow dung paint.

Apart from being waterproof and washable, the paint contains the natural benefits of cow dung, like anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and natural thermal insulation properties.

