BJP will form next govt in Punjab: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday asserted that the BJP will form the next government in Punjab and said the astute voter understands that other parties have miserably failed and now in a desperate attempt trying to woo people by announcing freebies.

These parties have exposed themselves and will be routed in the 2022 assembly elections, Shekhawat, who is BJP's in-charge for the Punjab polls, told a party meeting here.

''The year 2022 will see the BJP forming the next government in the state as the astute voter of Punjab understands that opposition parties have failed miserably and are now in a desperate attempt trying to woo the public by mere announcements of doling out freebies,'' he said.

''Work and only work translates into electoral victory,'' Shekhawat said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being a statesman and a true keeper of democracy, he pointed that the three farm laws were for the benefit of the agriculture sector but a certain segment could not understand the economic viability.

In keeping with the true spirit of democracy, the prime minister went ahead and announced repealing of the laws, Shekhawat said.

Modi on Friday announced repeal of the three agri laws that triggered a year of protests by farmers.

Interacting with reporters after the meeting, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said the ruling Congress in Punjab cannot wipe out its “total apathy of governance by merely changing the chief minister”. “A desperate attempt to mislead the public has been orchestrated, but that won't work,” he said.

On the farm laws issue, Sharma said, ''Our prime minister is not just an eminent politician but a true statesman and he has demonstrated his sagacity by taking this decision.'' ''The farm laws were to benefit the agriculture sector but regrettably a segment of farmers was not convinced. Regrettably opposition parties are still misleading the agitating farmers and the agitation has not yet been withdrawn, which is very unfortunate,'' he said.

Hitting out at Congress, he said, ''It is on record that Congress in Punjab had promised that farmers loans will be waived but till date how many farmers have been bailed out by this Congress government? Farmers are still committing suicides''.

The Congress will be routed in next elections in Punjab, Sharma claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)