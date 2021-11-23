Karnataka: BBMP directs officials to take precautionary measures during rain

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator and Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh on Tuesday held a meeting to take precautionary measures and to discuss the damages due to the incessant rainfall in the city. The administrator directed the official to take precautionary measures and to work in tandem.

"During the rainy season, drains should be cleaned and ensure that water flows smoothly. The officials were directed to ensure no mud flows into the drains and clear them before any mishaps happen. In the Palike limits, BESCOM, BWSSB should take necessary permissions from the Palike if they have to compulsorily dig the road, it should be repaired and closed immediately after the work get done. The administrator said to respective zonal engineers that after the repair, the Palike officials should assess the spot in all the wards on a priority basis," Singh said. Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta also instructed the officials that during the rainy season, no damages should occur on the roads.

"To ensure no water clogging on the roads, the drains should be cleaned and ensure a smooth flow of water. In the respective zones, the ward engineers who have taken up projects should ensure that the repair and completion of work are done and inspected at the same time to time," he said. "The Bescom and BWSSB shouldn't dig the road without any permission from the Palik. If any departments violate, immediate action is to be taken against them," he added.

In the meeting, all zonal commissioners, joint commissioners, Chief engineers of all zones and other officials were present. (ANI)

